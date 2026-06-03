Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak out on Frogmore cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have officially responded to reports that King Charles III has requested they vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, stating:

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

The Timeline of the Royal Eviction

The decision from Buckingham Palace reportedly came shortly after the release of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare. The move effectively cuts the couple’s remaining physical ties to the UK royal estate, leaving them without an official base in Britain.

Reports indicate that the Windsor property has since been offered to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

What is Frogmore Cottage?

A Royal Wedding Gift: The 19th-century, Grade II-listed property was gifted to Harry and Meghan by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in 2018.

Significant Renovation: The Sussexes oversaw a £2.4 million ($2.9 million) refurbishment to convert the property from multi-unit housing into a single-family home.

Financial Repayment: While the initial renovation was funded by the Sovereign Grant, the Duke and Duchess fully paid back the amount after stepping down as senior working royals and relocating to Montecito, California.

What This Means for the Sussexes

Close sources claim the couple was “stunned” by the decision, which marks a significant shift in their relationship with King Charles and Prince William. Since relocating to the United States, Frogmore Cottage had served as their secure accommodation during brief visits to the UK, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Moving forward, any future visits by the Sussexes to the UK will require private accommodation arrangements.