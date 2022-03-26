Mehgai Mukao March: ANP unveils schedule of convoys’ departure to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another opposition party, Awami National Party (ANP) has unveiled the schedule of convoys’ departure for participating in the Mehngai Mukao March in Islamabad tomorrow, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ANP convoy will depart for Islamabad from Peshawar Toll Plaza on March 28 under the leadership of Mian Iftikhar. The main convoy will be joined by ANP rallies from Peshawar City, Peshawar district, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand and Kohat.

The rally from Charsadda will merge into the main convoy at Charsadda Interchange at 1:30 pm, whereas, the rallies from Nowshera and Mardan will welcome the Mian Iftikhar-led convoy at Rashakai Interchange at 2:00 pm.

A rally from Bajaur district will merge into the main convoy at 2:30 pm at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange, rallies from Swabi and Buner at Anbar Interchange at 3:00 pm, Haripur district at Hazara Interchange at 3:30 pm and rallies from Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Bannu at Hakla Interchange.

The opposition party also organised a public rally in Dargai Tehsil of Malakand district today.

As part of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned anti-government march, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to lead the march from Dera Ismail Khan on March 26.

The JUI-F had issued an amended schedule of its Mehngai Mukao March in Islamabad. A spokesperson for the party had said that the party’s rally will depart from DI Khan on March 26.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided not to lead the party’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazlur Rehman due to his engagements in Islamabad, will not lead the party’s rally from DI Khan, which will be led by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that convoys of JUI-F from Sindh and Balochistan are moving towards Islamabad.

