Member going against party has to pay price with his seat: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: People’s Party leader and seasoned lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that a legislator have to sacrifice assembly seat after voting against the party’s policy, ARY News reported.

“The extent of disqualification has not been determined but it could be close to ineligibility for life,” Ahsan, a former senator said.

“According to the procedure, the party chief will serve a show cause notice to the defecting member and later the Speaker will write a letter to the election commission against the member seeking his disqualification,” Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said.

“However, the member will remain on his seat till the final decision of the election commission,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the issue of defection of a legislator has surfaced and become the focus of a debate in the wake of the opposition parties no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) has said that the presidential reference for interpretation of the defection clause of the Constitution will be moved before the Supreme Court .

Talking to ARY News Khalid Javed Khan said that he was working on the presidential reference for interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution and it will be moved to the apex court.

“The debate on Article 63-A will ultimately come to an end after the Supreme Court’s opinion,” he said.

