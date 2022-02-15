Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Mian Channu lynching suspects to stay in police custody

MIAN CHANNU: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted 15-day physical remand of 31 prime suspects in the case of a mob lynching of a “mentally ill” man in Tulamba town in Punjab’s Mian Channu.

The police produced the suspects before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

A police official stated before the court that the custody of the detained suspects was required for interrogation about the incident.

The ATC judge granted 15-day physical remand of the suspects and directed the police to produce them before it on completion of the remand along with a progress report.

Earlier, the police said the number of prime suspects arrested in the case so far has reached 31 while a total of 112 people have been detained on suspicion of their involvement in the lynching incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Prosecutor General Arif Kamal Noon has set up a committee of prosecutors to provide legal assistance to a joint investment team (JIT) probing the incident.

The committee to be led by Muhammad Arshad Leghari will also assist the investigators in collecting evidence and preparing the chargesheet.

An angry mob had lynched a man, said to be mentally ill, with bricks and batons, over alleged blasphemy on Sunday.

