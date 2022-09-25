Miftah Ismail confirms ‘verbal resignation’ as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has confirmed to tender ‘verbal resignation’ as finance minister, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Miftah Ismail confirmed in a Twitter message that he verbally resigned as the finance minister in a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

He announced to tender his formal resignation after reaching Pakistan. Ismail added, “It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “I have seen how hard you have worked day and night to save Pakistan from default and to avert the economic disaster created by Imran Khan. You deserve appreciation from the entire nation and especially of PMLN.”

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Miftah Ismail resigned from his ministry and handed over his resignation to Nawaz Sharif in London.

“You have trusted me with his job and I tried to serve with my full capacity to serve the nation,” Miftah Ismail was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif lauded his efforts for taking responsibility in the toughest of times as the meeting agreed that the incumbent government had to bear the brunt of economic turmoil created by the previous ruler.

Nawaz Sharif, according to sources, also nominated Ishaq Dar as the next finance minister of the coalition government during the meeting.

They said Miftah Ismail will formally announce his resignation as soon as he lands in Pakistan. “He has been informed regarding Ishaq Dar becoming the next finance minister of the country.”

