Miftah Ismail spent Rs4.8m to renovate govt residence: sources

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has allegedly spent a hefty amount of funds, Rs4.8 million from the national exchequer to renovate his government residence, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who is among the ruling elites of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) advising the nationals to adopt austerity and simplicity, spent Rs4.8 million funds from the national treasury for the renovation of his government residence.

Sources told ARY News that Ismail has recently shifted to Ministers’ Enclave from his private residence after spending Rs4.8 million on renovation. The finance minister has been allotted House Number 22 of the Ministers’ Enclave.

READ: MIFTAH ISMAIL CURSES IN REPLY TO JOURNALIST

Earlier, it was reported that Ismail had given incentives to own industry in the federal budget for FY2022-23 which was pointed out by PTI leader Hammad Azhar.

Hammad Azhar had said in a Twitter message that finance minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in the sales tax on fertiliser from 2% to 10% and a hike of 5% to 10% was made on natural gas but there was a reduction of duties on the import of flavouring powders for food preparation for snacks manufacturers.

