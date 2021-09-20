Did Minal Khan invite ‘Katrina Kaif’, ‘Bill Gates’ to her wedding?

The doppelgangers of renowned Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were seen at Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding celebrations.

The actress’ wedding ceremonies were star-studded throughout and many celebrities were seen taking part in the festivities.

The images and videos of the functions were going viral on social media platforms especially Instagram.

The newly wedded were keeping the fans updated about the events with their visual posts, which made the occasion even more memorable.

However, an Instagram user named “memeistan” saw what others did not. The look-alikes of Katrina Kaif and Bill Gates were seen in the events.

“Katrina Kaif and Bill Gates were spotted at Minal Khan’s wedding! (shocked emoji face),” the caption.

Ahsan and Minal tied the knot on September 10 and the valima reception took place two days later.

Before the nikkah day, the images and clips of the couple having a blast on their dholki also made rounds on social media.

A week after their marriage, a video was posted in which the couple were having a funny banter regarding how they were feeling during their marriage.

The Jalan star was seen asking her husband should she tell everyone that how scared was he to get married. He jokingly replied that he will get scared of her.

The two then went on to further engage in their wisecracking, with Minal saying, “You were afraid that I’ll run away the next day,” to which Ahsan replied, “I thought I would run away!”