Minal Khan gets a special gift for niece Amal Muneeb

Prolific Pakistani actress Minal Khan is currently celebrating her honeymoon with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram abroad.

The actress regularly shares pictures of the couple on Instagram to keep the fans updated about the happenings.

Minal Khan has got a special gift for her niece Amal Muneeb and posted its picture on her verified account.

“Jummah💌 For my little Amal jaan ❤️,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

A series of new pictures were also shared by the Ishq hai actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

In a different image, she is seen holding a plate of a dish and speaking about her diet plans.

“I’m surely gonna get back to diet this Monday,” the Karachi-born star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Speaking of food, they had visited renowned chef Salt Bae’s restaurant in Dubai. In a heartfelt statement, the actress found her bae to be better than Salt Bae.

Undersea restaurant visit

Previously, the newlyweds had spent some time in an undersea restaurant in Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt got married in November 2018 in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Karachi.

They welcomed their first child Amal Muneeb back in August 2019.

They were congratulated by many celebrities namely Reza Khan, Areeba Habib, Aijaz Aslam, Shahzad Sheikh, Yasir Hussain and Haroon Shahid.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!