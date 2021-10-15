Minar-e-Pakistan case: Rambo, 10 others sent to prison

LAHORE: A local court on Friday sent female TikToker Ayesha Akram’s associate and ten others to prison on judicial remand in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault case.

Police produced Rambo and other accused before Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Khalid Mahmood and requested a seven-day extension in their physical remand for further investigation.

The investigation officer stated before the court that their custody is required for further investigation as two more accomplices are to be arrested.

The counsel for the accused opposed the bail extension plea. The court turned down the police’s plea and sent the accused to prison on a 14-day judicial remand.

Rambo and his seven accomplices were arrested Friday last after the victim alleged that his associate was mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that saw a mob of 400 people assaulting her on August 14.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the horrific episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.

In a written statement submitted to DIG Investigations, Ayesha Akram said that it was Rambo who made the plan to visit Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, which later led to the horrific incident.

“Rambo used to blackmail me using some of my obscene videos he possessed,” she said adding that he had so far received Rs1 million from her through blackmailing tactics besides also regularly receiving half of her salary.

