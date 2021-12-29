Mini-budget: PM Imran Khan to chair three important sessions today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three important sessions on Thursday (today) to discuss matters related to the mini-budget, political and economic situation of the country, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan will chair the special session of the federal cabinet at 12:00 noon today. Moreover, the parliamentary party session will be held at 1:45 pm at the Parliament House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central executive committee will be held today at 3:15 pm at the Parliament House under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

During the session, the premier will gain confidence over the mini-budget, political and economic developments in the country.

On December 28, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the mini-budget would be approved from the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session within three days.

While briefing the media on the decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said that he could not provide details on the mini-budget but its implementation would not affect the common man.

He had asked the opposition to suggest any viable options if they have other than resuming the US$6 billion IMF loan.

It was rumoured prior to Chaudhry’s clarification that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government decided to introduce a mini-budget through ordinance instated of passing it through Parliament.

Sources within the finance ministry said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set a condition to start implementing a mini-budget until January 12, 2022.

The IMF is also stressing on budget’s approval through the parliament, but according to finance ministry authorities, the approval of Rs360bn mini-budget through Parliament will take a long time as it is impossible to summon a joint session of Parliament within a short period of time for mini-budget approval.

Thus, the government had decided to convince the IMF once again for the promulgation of a Presidential Ordinance for withdrawal of GST exemptions. The IMF had rejected the proposal for promulgation of Presidential Ordinance in the past.

The IMF’s Executive Board meeting will take place on January 12, 2022.

However, the federal information minister denied the claims and announced that the mini-budget will be introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament for its approval.

