Minor girl gang-rape case: Karachi police arrest ‘prime suspect’

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested seven accused including ‘prime suspect’ in the gang-rape case of a minor girl who belongs to a flood-affected family, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that the ‘prime suspect’ was arrested in Tando Allahyar. Sources said that police also traced the vehicle that was used at the crime scene.

Sources added that the suspects were being interrogated by police officials.

Flood-affected girl gang raped

A flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

Meanwhile, the police surgeon’s office has also confirmed that the girl was subjected to gang-rape. “A complete medical examination of the victim was being carried out,” the police surgeon said, adding that the girl was also infected with fungus due to floods.

