Minus-one concept has no room in PTI, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that minus-one concept has no room in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference alongside federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar today, said that there is no room for minus one concept in the ruling political party.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He criticised that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been bearing the burden of Asif Ali Zardari’s deeds but nobody was agreed on it. “Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot take the position of PPP founding chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto late. Has Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) agreed on the minus-one? Shehbaz Sharif cannot take the position of Nawaz Sharif.”

READ: ‘TURNCOATS, COME BACK,’ SHEIKH RASHEED APPEALS TO DISGRUNTLED PTI MPS

“Just like in PTI, Imran Khan is its founding chairman and no one can take his position. They [political rivals] should flush out these thoughts from their brains as the minus-one concept doesn’t exist in PTI.”

The PTI central leader said that the independent lawmakers had taken their own decision to join PTI and the party discipline could be enforced on them.

He said that the country could not bear the consequences of any political instability amid various challenges including those on foreign fronts like Afghanistan, Indian missile launch and Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He asked the opposition parties to take decisions after considering the national and global challenges.

READ: DETAILS OF ‘DEAL’ BETWEEN PML-N, DISSIDENT PTI MNA EMERGE

Qureshi expressed aims that the PTI government will fight back the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and remain successful in this challenge. He added that no-confidence motion will be foiled in a democratic and political way.

He said that some dissident PTI MNAs are residing at the Sindh House.

Qureshi said that all issues could be resolved through talks and they will get nothing by relying on the political rivals. He asked the disgruntled PTI lawmakers to reconsider their decision and said that PTI is ready to accept their rightful demands.

He warned the MNAs of facing show-cause notices for rejecting his appeal.

He said that the government allies are still standing side-by-side and they will take a political decision. He expressed hopes that the allies of the PTI government will never belief on the PML-N.

Regarding the governor’s rule in Sindh, he clarified that the federal government was not considered the option and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not get worried anymore.

Comments