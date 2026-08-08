KARACHI: A new audio message belonging to late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali has emerged as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to ARY News, significant progress has been made in the investigation, with a man identified as Ali Shad providing police with an WhatsApp audio message allegedly recorded by Mir Raza.

Police have obtained details from several individuals who were involved in financial transactions with Mir Raza.

In the audio, Mir Raza can allegedly be heard discussing financial matters and payments. According to the message, he proposed a payment arrangement involving three cheques of Rs1 million each, to be issued at 10-day intervals.

Investigators are examining the audio message as potential evidence and are working to verify its authenticity and relevance to the case.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department has restored the original medical board constituted in connection with the Mir Raza case for the exhumation process. A formal notification to this effect has also been issued.

According to the notification, the medical board comprises pathologists, forensic experts, medico-legal officers and representatives of the Police Surgeon’s Office.

Forensic expert Dr Farah Wasim and pathologist Professor Dr Naseem Ahmed are among the members of the board. CPLC forensic identification expert Amir Hassan has also been included.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Sri Chand, Dr Kamran Khan and Dr Daniyal Mirza are also members of the board, along with Dr Muhammad Yasin and Dr Samia Syed.

The exhumation of Mir Raza’s body has been scheduled as part of the ongoing investigation.

Mir Raza Ali, an Institute of Business Administration (IBA) graduate and entrepreneur, went missing after leaving his home on the night of July 28. He had told his family that he would return within 10 minutes.

His body was later recovered from bushes in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.