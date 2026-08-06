Mir Raza Ali case: Body to be exhumed at 9am on August 7

KARACHI, August 3, 2026: The body of Mir Raza Ali, a young businessman who died in Gulistan-e-Johar, will be exhumed tomorrow (August 7) morning at 9:00 am as part of the ongoing investigation into his death, ARY News reported.

Police officials said an eight-member medical board has been constituted to supervise the exhumation and conduct forensic procedures. The board comprises senior doctors and forensic experts from Dow Medical College, Sindh Medical College, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

According to officials, Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed, Head of Pathology at Dow Medical College, will lead the board. Other members include Dr. Farah Waseem, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at Sindh Medical College; Aamir Hassan Khan, Forensic Identification Expert at CPLC; Dr. Shari Chand, Additional Police Surgeon; Dr. Kamran Khan and Dr. Daniyal Mirza, Medico Legal Officers at Jinnah Hospital; Dr. Muhammad Yasin, Admin In-charge Police Surgeon; and Dr. Samia, Police Surgeon.

The exhumation is expected to help investigators determine the exact cause of death and recover any additional evidence relevant to the case. Police said further details will be shared following the medical board’s examination.

Earlier in the day, the father of late entrepreneur Mir Raza Ali questioned the whereabouts of the doctor who conducted his son’s post-mortem examination, alleging a lack of transparency in the investigation.

Mir Hussain Ali raised the concerns while speaking to the media after filing a petition in a Karachi court seeking the exhumation of his son’s body for a fresh post-mortem examination.

Questioning the investigation, he asked why Dr Osama, the doctor who carried out the post-mortem, had “disappeared.”

“Why is Dr Osama, who conducted the post-mortem, missing?” he asked.

Mir Hussain Ali said the investigation was raising more questions than answers and claimed the family was learning about developments through the media instead of the police.

“I only want justice,” he said, alleging that the police had yet to acknowledge that his son had been murdered.

He claimed the police had not recorded the family’s statement and accused investigators of conveying one version to the family while presenting another publicly.

The grieving father also questioned discussions about financial matters during the investigation, saying the focus should instead be on identifying those responsible for his son’s death.

He alleged that his son’s identity was being erased and demanded that police investigate why this had happened.

“We are deeply distressed. We had already seen our son suffer, and now we are pained that his grave will have to be reopened,” he said, adding that he was “100 per cent certain” Mir Raza Ali had been murdered.

Mir Hussain Ali further claimed that the post-mortem report was first shared with the media rather than with the family, alleging that “something is being concealed.”