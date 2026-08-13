Mir Raza Ali’s smartwatch and mobile phone have been handed over to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as his family calls for the devices to undergo forensic examination in Punjab.

The development comes as investigations continue into the death of Mir Raza, whose body was recovered from Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

Jibran Nasir, the lawyer representing Mir Raza Ali’s family, confirmed that the deceased’s smartwatch and mobile phone had been handed over to the NCCIA.

According to Nasir, members of Raza’s family met NCCIA officials and requested that the digital devices be examined by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) to ensure a thorough investigation.

The development follows concerns raised by Nasir over the handling of Raza’s smartwatch. In a statement issued a day earlier, he said police had requested the smartwatch on the day of Raza’s Soyem, the third-day religious ceremony following his death.

Nasir alleged that SSP Soomro had kept the smartwatch in his possession for eight days, describing it as an important piece of evidence in the case.

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Meanwhile, Dr Usama, who conducted Mir Raza Ali’s initial post-mortem examination, has been removed from his position and summoned before an inquiry committee.

Read more: No one involved in Mir Raza case will be spared, says Sindh IGP Odho

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho previously acknowledged shortcomings in the investigation, saying there had been lapses at several levels, including by a medico-legal officer from the provincial health department.

Odho said steps were being taken to address the shortcomings identified during the investigation. He added that the inquiry was continuing in light of the detailed findings of the medical board.

The police had initially proceeded with the investigation on the basis of the medico-legal report issued after the first post-mortem examination.