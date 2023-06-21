Miscreants snatch govt weapons from three policemen in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants snatched government weapons from three policemen sitting at a tea shop in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Future Morr – Mansehra Colony where unidentified men snatched government weapons from the officials of the Sharafi Goth police station.

Police told the media that the officials were enjoying tea at a local shop with a friend. The unidentified men stormed the shop and fled from the scene after snatching three government pistols and another private weapon from their friend.

READ: Police remain clueless as weapon snatching incidence from Karachi personnel rises

Police added that a case is being registered against the accused in light of the policemen statements.

In December 2021, a similar incident was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed in which unknown miscreants snatched a sub-machine gun (SMG) from a policeman and fled from the scene.

According to the FIR filed at police station, the accused snatched SMG with 30 rounds in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, from an on duty policeman.

Policeman Javed after security duty at a bank went to Soomar Goth, when some accused beaten him and snatched a government weapon from him, according to police. The police constable was also injured during the snatching incident, the report said.