Mob attacks SEPA officers for inspecting polluted site in Karachi

KARACHI: A mob has attacked a team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) during its visit to the polluted site in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A team of SEPA officers has been attacked by more than a dozen of unidentified persons in the Bijli Nagar neighbourhood of Karachi Orangi Town. The SEPA team was inspecting a site following complaints of spreading pollution by burning plastic elements.

It was learnt that the officers were paying the visit to Bijli Nagar neighbourhood following the violation of environmental law. The mob was equipped with batons and iron rods to attack the SEPA officers.

According to the SEPA Director-General (DG), the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Mominabad police station. The director-general said in a statement that the attackers have also given life threats to the visiting team.

SEPA DG Mohammad Naeem Mughal said that the department officers could not be stopped to perform their duties by such tactics.

Earlier in September, the Sindh environment department had decided to conduct a survey of the industries working in residential areas.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Coastal Development and Climate Change Ismail Rahoo had stated that restaurants will also be subjected to environmental inspection in the province.

The minister had directed all district offices of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) conduct survey and submit report to the ministry.

Ismail Rahoo had also ordered officers to collect data about the industries illegally running in the province.

