Mobile services to be suspended in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Mobile services will be suspended in Islamabad on 9 and 10th Muharram owing to security reasons, ARY News reported

As per details, the interior ministry wrote a letter to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the shutdown of mobile service in Islamabad.

The cellular services will remain suspended in G-6 and G-7 sectors of Islamabad from 1 pm to 10 pm on 9th Muharram, whereas the mobile services to be suspended in I-8 and adjoining sectors from 6 pm to 6 pm on 9th Muharram.

On Muharram 11th, the cellular service will be shut down from 2 pm to 7 pm in Shah Allah Ditta and from 12pm to 7 pm in Bari Imam Noorpur Shah.

The letter written to PTA stated that mobile services will be suspended in Islamabad on the 9th and 10th of Muharram on the recommendations of the Chief Commissioner.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) imposed section 144 in Islamabad due to Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security in the holy month.

The notification states that the use of loudspeakers, display of arms, fireworks, distribution or printing of hateful contents, wall-chalking and stone crushing is banned in Islamabad.

Islamabad police have also banned the entry of motorcycles in the Red Zone amid security reasons in Muharramul Haram.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in Pakistan and Youm-e-Ashur — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).