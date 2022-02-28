Mohammad Rizwan named captain of PSL 7 team of tournament

LAHORE: Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, has been named as the captain of the team of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The team was selected by the members of the commentary team of the tournament.

Rizwan, who earned the title of the Player of HBL PSL 7, is one of the four Multan Sultans players who have been selected. The other three are Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

Four players from Lahore Qalandars that bagged the maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title with a 42-run victory over the Sultans have also made it to the team.

Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan are part of the XI.

Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan) and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah) have one player each in the PSL 7 team.

The squad has the top-four batters from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order with Qalandars providing the bowling firepower.

Squad (in batting order):

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper) Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi) Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans) Tim David (Multan Sultans) Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans) Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars) Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) (12th)

