Saudi prince Mohammed bin Fahd passes away

RIYADH: Former Emir of Saudi Arabia’s eastern province Prince Mohammed bin Fahd, 75, passed away on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Royal Court, the funeral prayer of Prince Mohammed bin will be performed at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Wednesday following Asr prayer.

King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz’s second son, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd, was born in Riyadh in 1950 and received his school education from the Capital Model Institute.

Prince Mohammed bin Fahd graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics. He worked in the private sector after graduating, although he was progressively exposed to a number of governmental responsibilities. He was a significant shareholder in the Al Bilad group in the early 1970s.

Then he was named the interior minister’s assistant deputy. He was appointed emir of the Eastern Province in 1985, and he served till 2013.

In 1999, he established the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Foundation for Humanitarian Development, which has launched various humanitarian projects. He was the founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, which established the SHIFAA fund, which helps people get medical treatment.

The organization was founded in order to accomplish both local and international humanitarian objectives. These objectives are reflected in coming up with innovative answers to the problems that societies face.

In order to assist various societal groups and address humanitarian development challenges both inside and outside of Saudi Arabia, the late Prince started a number of projects and organisations.

Among these were the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Program for Youth Development, which was the recipient of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in 2007 and the Dubai/United Nations World Award for Best Practices in Improving Living Conditions in 2002.

Additionally, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd established Prince Mohammed University, a private university in the Eastern Province. In 2016, the University of Central Florida in the United States awarded Prince Mohammed bin Fahd an honorary doctorate of public service.

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over demise

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the former Governor of the Eastern Province and son of the late King Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

In a social media post on X, he said Prince Mohammed bin Fahd’s remarkable contributions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his legacy of dedicated public service will always be remembered.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength and patience to be granted to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.