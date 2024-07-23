Mohammed Shami’s friend makes shocking revelations about pacer

India’s pace bowler Mohammed Shami is ranked among his country’s best bowlers, having played pivotal role in several games.

However, he experienced several setbacks in his personal life including a scandalous separation with then-wife Hasin Jahan who accused the pace bowler of domestic abuse.

Mohammed Shami tied the knot with Hasin Jahan in 2014 and the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby daughter, the following year.

However, they parted ways in 2018 after Jahan accused him of engaging in adultery, subjecting her to domestic violence and mistreating her.

Following her accusations of the pace bowler being involved in match-fixing, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) withheld his contract.

While he was later cleared of the allegations and his contract reinstated, the difficult time took a heavy toll on his mental state as he allegedly contemplated suicide.

Shami’s friend Umesh Kumar recently revealed on Indian YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast that the Indian cricketer contemplated suicide during that time.

Read more: Former Pakistan cricketer lambasts Shami for disrespecting Inzamam

“Shami was fighting with everything during that phase. He lived with me in my house. But when the fixing allegations with Pakistan broke, and led to a probe that night, he was shattered. He said that I can tolerate everything but not allegations of betraying my country,” Kumar recalled.

“It also came in the news that he wanted to do something drastic that night. It was around 4 AM in the morning when I got up to drink water. I was on my way to the kitchen when I saw that he was standing on the balcony. It was the 19th floor we were living in. I understood what happened. That night of Shami’s career, I feel, was the longest,” he added.

However, Umesh Kumra, said that Mohammed Shami was jubilant when he was informed that he was cleared of all charges the following day.

“He was probably happier that day than he would have been if he had won a World Cup,” he added.