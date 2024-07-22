Former Pakistan cricketer lambasts Shami for disrespecting Inzamam

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed India’s pace bowler Mohammed Shami for using indecent language against former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Reacting to Shami’s statement terming Inzamam’s ball-tampering accusations “cartoongiri,” Ali said blasted Shami for disrespecting the former Pakistan captain.

“When Shami talks about Inzi bhai and calls him a cartoon, that’s not right. Inzamam has led this country and captained it. Shami, your choice of words is not good. We praise your bowling, but you should have chosen your words better. You did not pick your words well, and that hurt me,” Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer went on to add that Inzamam-ul-Haq commanded respect for being a senior to Shami and for leading Pakistan team for years during his career.

“If you think Inzi bhai said something wrong, say it nicely. Do not call him a cartoon and all that. Have some respect. He’s a senior. You should respect your seniors. If you don’t, cricket will make you cry 300 days out of 365 and only make you happy for 65 days. So, please do not do this, it’s a personal request,” Basit Ali said.

Read more: Salman Butt slams Shami over jibe at Pakistan team’s selection process

The cricketer-turned-expert lambasted Mohammed Shami for continuously using indecent language against Haq after he accused the Indian bowlers of ball tempering during the T20 World Cup 2024.

“Be a bit more careful, you cannot just say anything anywhere. Whatever question is asked, you keep giving behuda (indecent) answers. I am using the right word, behuda (indecent). Aapne behuda zabaan use kiya hai (You have used indecent language). Your elders probably never taught you this,” he concluded.

Earlier, Salman Butt also blasted Mohammed Shami over his jibe at the selection process of Pakistan team.

Reacting to Shami’s statement in which he said that Pakistan selected players based on relations instead of talent, Butt said that the pacer took a dig at former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on his tenure as chief selector.

“Shami accused Pakistan of selecting team based on personal relations. This is wrong. He was targeting Inzamam. Imam-ul-Haq played for Pakistan because of his performance. There was no influence of Inzamam in his selection. Imam was dropped after he failed to perform. Shami’s comment was below the belt and he shouldn’t have said such things,” Salman Butt said.