Mohsin Baig case: Govt to send reference against judge

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to send a reference against the additional sessions judge for declaring the raid of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ‘illegal’ for arresting Mohsin Baig, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today. The advocate general apprised the premier that the additional sessions judge had given the verdict in Mohsin Baig case in haste without fulfilling the legal requirements.

Niazullah Niazi said that a reference will be filed against the judge soon. He said that Mohsin Baig had pointed gun at FIA and police officials besides threatening the on-duty officers.

READ: PETITION IN IHC CHALLENGES ‘ILLEGAL DETENTION’ OF MOHSIN BAIG

“Becoming a media person would not allow anyone to take the law into own hands,” said the advocate general Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan said that everyone is equal before the law. He said that constructive criticism is beneficial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He added that the opposition is launching criticism against the government without any agenda.

Mohsin Baig’s arrest

A district and sessions court in Islamabad had declared the raid on the house of journalist Mohsin Baig illegal on Wednesday.

The FIA arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

The government after the program launched a complaint with the FIA that acted promptly and arrested Baig for his primary role in the entire debate.

