Mohsin Baig: Court declares FIA raid illegal

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday declared the raid on the house of journalist Mohsin Baig illegal, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge issued a detailed verdict today and declared the raid on Mohsin Baig’s house illegal. The court also directed Islamabad IGP to take action against the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

“The officials carried out a raid at Baig house without any search warrant which is unlawful,” the verdict read.

“Those who raided the house of the journalist were not authorised to do so,” the court further said.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig, hours after he was arrested over resisting an FIA raid following his obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The FIA arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

The government after the program launched a complaint with the FIA that acted promptly and arrested Baig for his primary role in the entire debate.

