Mohsin Baig tortured in custody, wife informs IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought a report from the Islamabad police chief on alleged torture inflicted on media personality Mohsin Baig in custody.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up petitions filed by Baig’s spouse seeking quashment of cases filed against him.

The court directed the Islamabad IG to submit the report by Monday.

Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa, the counsel for the petitioner, complained to the bench that Baig’s family was not allowed to meet him. Mohsin Baig was badly beaten up at the Margalla police station, he claimed.

“10 to 15 people beat up Baig in the room of the SHO,” the counsel said, adding a bailiff appointed by the court to ascertain if the journalist was illegally detained was not even allowed to enter the police station.

Khosa stated that unfortunately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has even got involved in the matter as the federal government has decided to file a reference against the additional sessions judge who declared the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raid for arresting Mohsin Baig illegal.

Justice Minallah remarked that the petition seeks quashment of the FIR but as per law, nobody other than the accused himself could file a plea for the purpose.

He suggested that the petition could be moved afresh with Baig added as the applicant. The hearing was adjourned until Feb 21.

