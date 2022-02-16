Mohsin Baig’s house raided again

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials have raided the residence of Mohsin once again to arrest his son, Hamza Baig, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mohsin Baig’s house has been raided again by FIA officials to search and arrest his son, Hamza Baig for allegedly carrying out a gun attack and torturing the agency’s personnel. Hamza Baig fled from the scene after the arrest of his father.

READ: MOHSIN BAIG SENT ON THREE-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig, hours after he was arrested over resisting an FIA raid following his obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The intel agency arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

READ: MOHSIN BAIG NABBED AFTER REMARKS AGAINST PM IMRAN KHAN IN TV SHOW

The government after the program launched a complaint with the FIA that acted promptly and arrested Baig for his primary role in the entire debate.

According to details, a policeman has also been injured during the FIA raid to arrest Baig after the latter resisted the bid and hit one of the cops with his gun.

The raid continued for over an hour owing to resistance and the accused could be seen carrying the arm at the time of his arrest. He has been shifted to a police station while the police have also sent a team to arrest his son.

Meanwhile, the court has appointed a bailiff after Mohsin Baig’s counsel approached an Islamabad court against his arrest. The bailiff has been directed to submit a report regarding the arrest today.

Furthermore, the police have registered an FIR against Mohsin Baig under terrorism, attempt to murder and other serious offences at Margalla police station.

The police also provided the court bailiff regarding the details of cases against the suspect as the latter submitted the details before the court.

Comments