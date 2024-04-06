Mohsin Naqvi directs foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday has directed foolproof measures for the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding security arrangements for Chinese citizens, he said protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, is the top priority.

He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs for the safety of foreigners, especially the Chinese nationals.

Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy does not want the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said we will never allow the nefarious designs of the terrorists to succeed.

The meeting was briefed about the arrangements made for the protection of foreigners, especially the Chinese nationals.

The directives days came after at least five Chinese nationals were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla distrct.

The five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing, while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” the police officer said.