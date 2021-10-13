Netflix releases Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 on YouTube, which will be aired on the webshow and movies streaming service Netflix on December 3, has been released.

“The end is coming,” the description read. “Money Heist: Part 5 – Volume 2 premiering December 3rd. Only on Netflix.”

The teaser shows the Professor’s gang continuing its confrontation with the Spanish Army’s special forces while mourning the death of a close one.

The Professor can be heard saying that he has lost many people who were close to him but he will not let any one else fall because of the heist.

The teaser trailer ends with Professor loading a pistol.

Here’s how social media users reacted

The final battle. — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) October 13, 2021

Amazing 😍😍 I’m so excited — EmilyEvie (@EmilyEvie10) October 13, 2021

Trust issues

Earlier, an exclusive clip of the second volume showed the characters bickering with each other about the mission while there are all having trust issues about each other.

They are discussing strategy on what they would do with the gold. Their frustration is clearly hinting that the absence of the Professor is made his entire gang unnerved.

The first part of the show’s part 5 volume 1 saw five episodes in total and shows the gang left shocked after the sacrificial death of a close one.

The second and final volume of Money Heist Part 5 will be aired on December 3. The story will continue from where part one left off.

Money Heist stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.

