Money Heist’s Tokyo reveals how singer Madonna came to her help

Actor Ursula Corbero, known for playing the role of Tokyo in Money Heist, recalled how renowned singer Madonna came to her help.

The celebrity recalled how the interaction happened between them at a London airport.

Ursula Corbero mentioned that Madonna came up to her and said that she was a big fan of Money Heist, translated as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, and Tokyo was her favourite character.

The actor admitted to being left speechless over what transpired before the singer asked if she recognized her. She replied positively.

Ursula Corbero went on to say that Madonna gave her contact number as well.

Moreover, the actor claimed that Madonna – in a text message – told her to collect her passport from the flight staff as she had forgotten it on her seat.

The Money Heist star thanked the singer for her help, adding that she was the reason as to why she could leave for Spain’s capital Madrid.

It is permanent to mention that Tokyo is one of the few characters of the Netflix web show to have made an appearance in every single season.

Her character had a heroic death in the final episode of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1. She appeared in flashback in the second volume, which marked the end of the show.

