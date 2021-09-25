Watch: Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 exclusive clip released

Exclusive footage of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 has been released on the video-sharing social media website YouTube.

The one-minute and 54-second footage show the characters bickering with each other about the mission while there are all having trust issues about each other.

They are discussing strategy on what they would do with the gold. Their frustration is clearly hinting that the absence of the Professor is made his entire gang unnerved.

“The gold is the most important hostage of this heist,” the caption read on YouTube. “Watch an exclusive clip from Vol. 2, coming December 3.”

The first part of the show’s part 5 volume 1 saw five episodes in total and shows the gang left shocked after the sacrificial death of a close one.

The second and final volume of Money Heist Part 5 will be aired on December 3. The story will continue from where part one left off.

Money Heist stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.