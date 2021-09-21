Money laundering case: MCB VP requests post-arrest bail

LAHORE: A banking court on Tuesday took up an application moved by Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) vice president Asim Suri seeking post-arrest bail in a case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Asim Suri has been arrested on charges of influencing prosecution witnesses, including bank officials, into changing their statements in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and family members.

After a preliminary hearing, Judge Sardar Tahir Sabir issued a notice to FIA to furnish its reply to the bail plea of the accused along with the case record on next hearing on Sept 25 (Saturday).

Asim Suri’s lawyer stated before the court that his client had been booked and arrested under baseless charges. Denying allegations against the banker, he pleaded with the court to order his release on bail.

Earlier, on Sept 21, a banking court granted interim bail to MCB Group Head Azhar Mahmood, who is also facing similar charges. The court restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him till September 25. The banking court also summoned the record from the FIA.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are facing charges of laundering ill-gotten funds worth Rs25 billion using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.