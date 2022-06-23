Money-laundering case: Moonis Elahi submits reply to FIA

LAHORE: PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi has submitted reply to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an alleged Rs720 million money laundering case filed against him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Moonis Elahi has submitted his reply through his lawyers. The investigation agency had asked the PML-Q leader to provide answers to 35 questions by June 23.

Moonis Elahi was granted interim bail by a Banking Court in Lahore till July 4. The FIA would prepare a new strategy after reviewing the answers submitted by the former federal minister.

Earlier on June 16, Moonis Elahi appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs720 million.

Well-informed sources said Moonis Elahi was grilled by a four-member FIA team for five hours. During interrogation, the PML-Q leader asked the FIA team to check records, when he was asked about the RYK sugar mills.

PML-Q stalwart asked the FIA team to give him a questionnaire in writing, he will respond to every query of FIA. It may be noted that Umar Shehryar, the CEO of RYK Mills is the brother of former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

‘Political victimization’

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘political victimization’.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, the PML-Q leader said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

