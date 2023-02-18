Sunday, February 19, 2023
Moonis Elahi says 'cousin goes missing from Gujrat'

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said Saturday that his cousin went missing while travelling to Mandi Bahauddin from Gujrat, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Moonis Elahi said that his cousin Zegham Gondal went missing while travelling from Gujrat to Mandi Bahauddin. He added that his vehicle was also missing following his disappearance.

He said that the police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also unaware of Zegham Gondal’s disappearance.

Earlier in the month, Moonis Elahi claimed that police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are conducting raids without warrants.

Reacting to the police’s raid at Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Gujrat, the politician had said that police, FIA and other institutions reached Kunjah House again. He added that they keep raiding without warrants.

The PML-Q leader further said, “By raiding our house you think you will make us leave Imran Khan. Think again!”

