Moonis Elahi summoned by NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a call-up notice to PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi for February 20. The anti-graft watchdog is probing into irregularities in the transfers and contracts of the Punjab Communication and Works Department.

According to the call-up notice, the politician was summoned by the NAB in a case related to the principal secretary of the former Punjab chief minister.

The notice stated that kickbacks had been received in the tenders of the highways division. It added that Moonis will be questioned for the alleged irregularities.

In another development today, an accountability court (AC) barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in assets beyond income case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till February 27 and restrained the bureau from his arrest.

Usman Buzdar’s counsel told the court that the NAB first said his arrest is not needed but now sent a notice.

The court ordered Buzdar to submit two surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail.

