More flights cancelled as PIA switches to plan B

KARACHI: At least 17 more domestic flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were cancelled on Saturday after the national flag carrier announced to operate flights with its plan B, ARY News reported.

The state-run airline’s two-way flights from Karachi to other cities continued to be cancelled and most of them were delayed.

Two PIA flights from Karachi to Islamabad – PK 308 and PK 368 – were cancelled.

Similarly, the national airline’s flights from Karachi to Sukkur, Lahore, and Quetta were also unable to take off.

Further, two flights from Islamabad to Skardu – PK 605 and PK 606 – were cancelled as well.

Yesterday, the national flag carrier spokesperson said that the national flag carrier’s flight schedule is returning to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The spokesperson said in a statement that the airline is operating 48 flights today (Friday) including 32 international and 16 domestic.

The PIA spokesperson said that airline has paid Rs500 million so far to the PSO for the provision of fuel, adding that the national flag carrier is making payments to PSO daily.