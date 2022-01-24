Morocco envoy calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Monday, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security situation including Afghanistan were discussed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with Morocco and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier on January 13, Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had stressed global efforts to address evolving situation in Afghanistan particularly the humanitarian crisis.

The COAS had said this while talking to US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler who called on him in Rawalpindi, said ISPR.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional peace and stability.

