‘Most wanted terrorist’ Ihsanul Haq arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration officials have arrested a ‘most wanted terrorist’ Ihsanul Haq at the Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The FIA immigration officials arrested a ‘most wanted terrorist’ Ihsanul Haq at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when he was trying to flee abroad.

ایف آئی کے کی کراچی ایئرپورٹ پر کاروائی، انتہائی مطلوب دہشتگرد گرفتار #ARYNews #FIA pic.twitter.com/BxCzkbGNH0 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 6, 2023

The FIA spokesperson said that the government set Rs1 million head money for the ‘terrorist’ wanted to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The accused man was included on the list of ‘most wanted terrorists’ and nominated in several terrorism cases.

The spokesperson added that Haq belongs to Swabi and he was handed over to the concerned officials.

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested and handed over 13 illegal Afghan nationals living in Karachi during an information-based operation.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the information-based operation was carried out in the suburbs of Maripur and Machhar Colony.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of experienced CTD officers with the help of the Talash App. The credentials of 46 nationals were checked during the raids out of which 13 Afghan nationals were found illegally living in Karachi.

The Afghan nationals were handed over to the concerned police station for further action, the spokesperson said.