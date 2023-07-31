Bajaur blast: CTD registers FIR against unidentified terrorists

PESHAWAR: In the aftermath of the devastating Bajaur ‘suicide blast’, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Bajaur, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the FIR has been filed against unknown terrorist(s) on the complaint of Station House Officer – Kharniaz Muhammad and encompasses charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other relevant sections.

As per Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the inquiry team – established to investigate the blast – visited the site and collected crucial evidence from the crime scene. Additionally, the investigation team also reached out to the individuals injured in the blast to record their statements.

Meanwhile, the wounded victims are receiving essential medical attention at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). The hospital officials revealed that a total of 16 injured individuals from the blast were brought to LRH for treatment. The hospital staff has been tirelessly working to stabilize the patients and facilitate their recovery process.

According to the hospital spokesperson, four of the injured required immediate medical surgery to save their lives, however, the majority of the injured are now in stable condition, with only one remaining in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a show of solidarity and support for the victims, the Corps Commander of Peshawar District Headquarters personally visited the hospital.

During the visit, the Corps Commander met with the injured survivors, expressing heartfelt concern for their well-being. He assured them that every possible assistance would be provided to ensure they receive the best treatment and care during their recovery period.

The Corps Commander of Peshawar District Headquarters also meet with the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Bajaur blast. With a heavy heart, he offered heartfelt prayers for the departed souls and conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving relatives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded a high-level inquiry into the Bajaur bomb blast in which a large number of party workers lost their lives and over 200 got injured.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the bomb explosion and demanded the prime minister and caretaker KP chief minister conduct a high-level inquiry.

He prayed for eternal rest for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured workers. He appealed to the JUI-F workers to stay peaceful and immediately reach the hospital to donate blood for the injured persons.

He also demanded the federal and provincial government to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.