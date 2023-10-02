Mother commits suicide after feeding poison to four daughters

QUETTA: A woman has committed suicide after feeding a poisonous substance to her four daughters in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday.

The horrific incident took place in Quetta’s Hazara Town area today in which a woman committed suicide after feeding poison to her four daughters aged between three to 10 years.

Police said that after giving the poisonous substance to her minor daughters, the mother also consumed the poison.

Police detailed that the mother and her three daughters had died on the spot, whereas, the fourth girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. The fourth girl also lost her life while being treated at the hospital.

Police told the media that the woman apparently took the decision following a domestic dispute.

In a separate incident today, a man committed suicide after shooting two in Shah Latif Town Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred in Shah Latif Town where two men identified as Habib Ullah and Wahid sustained injuries and the accused Babar committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police officials said that more than 32 bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene.

According to police, a dispute was going on between the landlord and tenant. The accused moved his family to another place a few days ago.