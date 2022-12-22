MQM’s Babar Ghauri released by police without court orders, SHC told

KARACHI: A police report submitted to the Sindh High Court (SHC) revealed that the senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and former minister Babar Ghauri had been released by police without any court orders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SHC conducted the hearing of Babar Ghauri’s plea regarding the pending cases against him.

Following the SHC directives, a report was submitted in court by the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the police.

It was revealed before the high court today that Ghauri had been released by the police without receiving any court orders.

The government lawyer argued that the investigation officer has no authority to release the politician on a personal guarantee.

It stated that a report had been submitted by police at the Super Highway police station to declare the case ‘C Class’, however, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has not yet taken any decision.

The report further stated that 10 cases were under proceeding and 15 cases were withdrawn.

According to National Investigation Bureau (NAB) report, an investigation into the illegal recruitment and plot allotment in Port Qasim is underway, whereas, the money laundering case is being heard at the ATC Islamabad.

Moreover, seven cases had been registered in 1995 at different police stations in District Central against Babar Ghauri which were withdrawn under National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

In 2015, Babar Ghori was charged with inflammatory speech but declared innocent due to lack of evidence, however, the concerned court has not yet issued any orders on the police report.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM politician departed for Dubai after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

