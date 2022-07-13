Babar Ghauri departs for Dubai

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former federal minister Babar Ghauri has departed for Dubai after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After the court declared the provocative speech case ‘C Class’ and acquittal, Babar Ghauri along with his wife departed for Dubai from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via a foreign airline’s flight, EK-603. It was learnt that Ghauri will depart for the United States (US) from Dubai.

Earlier in the day, the MQM leader was produced before the court. Police apprised the court that no solid evidence was found against Ghauri.

The court rejected the police report as it was not compiled in accordance with sections 497 and 169. The court then ordered the police to present another report in accordance with the law.

The court ordered the investigation officer (IO) to present the new report within 20 minutes, however, the IO was absent from the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician had been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport on July 4 after ending self-exile.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case. He has been moved to an unidentified place and will be produced before the court, the sources said.

Babar Ghauri and others were facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

Moreover, a case had also been registered against the MQM politician at Super Highway police station for facilitating anti-state and provocative speech.

