MQM-P challenges delimitation of LG constituencies in SHC

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged delimitation of constituencies for local bodies elections under the controversial Sindh Local Government Act, 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and four other party leaders jointly filed a petition in the high court, pleading with the court to invalidate the Sindh government’s Dec 31, 2021 notification regarding delimitation of constituencies for local government elections.

Also Read: LG law: Sindh govt to fulfill commitment made with JI, other parties

They further requested the SHC to order the provincial government to withdraw the impugned notification.

The MQM leaders alleged that delimitation has been carried out on an ethnic basis.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had on Feb 1 directed the Sindh government to devolve powers to the local government in the province.

The top court gave this verdict on a petition filed by the MQM-P through which it sought transfer of power to the local bodies in Sindh.

Also Read: Supreme Court wraps up MQM-P petition, orders changes to Sindh LG bill

Former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, who authored the judgement, said that it was the local governments’ prerogative to make and implement master plans. The provincial government cannot start a project which is under the local government’s domain, ruled the SC.

Comments