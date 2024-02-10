MQM-P delegation in Lahore to meet PML-N bigwigs

LAHORE: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has reached Lahore to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, ostensibly to deliberate on formation of government in Centre, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation comprises of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar.

The delegation is scheduled to meet PML-N leadership – Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif – to deliberate on future course of action.

The meeting came as leaders from a number of major political parties held meetings before the completion of counting of votes, apparently in the hopes of gathering sufficient numbers to form governments in the Centre and the four provinces.

Read More: PPP, PML-N exchange reservations over criticism before elections

A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif invited all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of the difficulties.

“We can’t hold elections again and again; every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” the former prime minister said in a pre-mature victory speech as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to release all the results of the Feb 8 elections.

The PML-N supremo said his party respects the mandate of all parties, including the independents. “We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this wounded Pakistan and sit with us,” he said.

The results of 257 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independent candidates in the lead with 102 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 73 and 54 seats, respectively, and were set to bag most of the 70 reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the house.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had bagged 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) had secured three and two seats, respectively. MWM and BNP had clinched one seat each.