MQM-P delegation meets Asif Zardari amid ‘political tensions’

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari amid ‘political tensions’ over non-implementation of agreement signed with Centre and Sindh government, ARY News reported.

According to details, a delegation of the MQM-P— led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui – met the PP Chairman at Zardari House Islamabad. Other party members included Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Waseem Akhtar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the country’s current political and economic situation. A consultation was held on public welfare measures and rehabilitation efforts of flood victims.

The two sides expressed commitment to mutual consultation for the construction and development of the province.

In a statement, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said that the role of federal government was important in the construction and development of the province. “Development projects will improve infrastructure”, he said.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari lauded Governor Sindh’s efforts for the development of the province and termed them ‘commendable’.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P delegation met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Centre.

Sources told ARY News that the delegation also protested against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and complained that it wasn’t keeping its promises. “If the Sindh and federal governments are not fulfilling their promises, then we will took our own decision,” sources said quoting the delegation.

The party also complained that the PPP-led Sindh government had not fulfilled its promises, including the delimitations of constituencies and municipal powers.

MQM-P sought the premier’s intervention in the matter, saying that PM Shehbaz Sharif and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman were the guarantors of the agreements.

Sources claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the MQM-P an important ally of the government and assured them that the agreement that it signed with the Centre and Sindh government will be fulfilled.

