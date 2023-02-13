MQM-P leaders meet Sindh governor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) Pakistan leaders Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani met Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday, ARY News reported.

They exchanged views on the political situation and economic crisis. They also held discussions on matters related to the development projects for Karachi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori urged for joint efforts to restore the past glory of Karachi – The City of Lights. He added that all stakeholders are responsible for the development of the economic hub of Pakistan.

He said that he is meeting all stakeholders for providing the better basic facilities to Karachi citizens. Tessori said that he does not care about the criticism for his efforts to join the people.

Mustafa Kamal praised Governor Tessori’s efforts for the betterment of the metropolis.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the Sindh government made no progress on an agreement regarding the additional union councils (UCs) between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

The MQM-P witnessed no progress on an agreement despite postponing the Karachi sit-in after holding talks with the ruling PPP yesterday. Sources said that the provincial government has not yet issued the promised notification regarding the additional 53 UCs in Karachi so far.

The MQM-P slammed PPP for not fulfilling the promises for notifying the additional UCs.

Sources said that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah are in contact to settle the differences between the coalition partners.

MQM-P sources said that the political party would have no option other than holding a sit-in for an indefinite period if a notification is not issued regarding Karachi and Hyderabad.

The MQM-P leadership also hinted at other options to mount pressure on the provincial government. It was learnt that the MQM-P will announce its next strategy on February 14.

On Saturday, MQM-P postponed its Karahi sit-in, which was scheduled for February 12 against ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

