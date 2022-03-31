MQM-P, PPP alliance will be short-lived: Sindh Governor

Islamabad: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that he can guarantee that the MQM-P and PPP alliance will be very short-lived, ARY News.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the Governor said that only the Pakistan Peoples Party’s voters would gain from the agreement while MQM-P voters would lose.

He said that the government was trying to negotiate with the MQM-P and convince them to stay in the treasury benches but they choose otherwise.

Governor Sindh added that MQM-P had three basic demands which were being worked upon but they decided to end the 4-year long partnership and side with the opposition.

He said that the people of Pakistan are angry over the barter of conscience happening in the Sindh House. How would these turncoats face themselves after selling their vote and conscience?, Imran Ismail added.

“Fazlur Rehman, Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would save Pakistan?”

He added that these are the people who are responsible for the current condition of Pakistan. Our country would not be dictated by threats and letters. The people of Pakistan are very honourable and it would never let these people succeed, he added.

