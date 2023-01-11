MQM-P, PSP and Farooq Sattar to contest LG polls ‘under one flag’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Farooq Sattar has decided to contest upcoming local government (LG) elections ‘under one flag’, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Farooq Sattar have united and decided to contest upcoming local government (LG) elections ‘under one flag’.

Sources told ARY News that all local body candidates of Pak Sarzameen Party will withdraw in favor of MQM-P. The political parties, in principle, decided to contest polls with one flag and symbol.

Sources further claimed that the leadership of the ‘united MQM’ would be determined as pert the earlier report of ARY News. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would be the convener of the ‘united MQM’, they added.

Meanwhile, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal would be the deputy convenors. Moreover, Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of the organising team. A joint press conference would be held tomorrow, in which important announcements will be made.

Read More: MQM-P, PSP agree on sharing top positions after merger

A day earlier, it was reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee heads agreed on one-point agenda to continue political struggle against the controversial delimitations ahead of Karachi and Hyderabad local government (LG) polls.

Sources said that the heads of the MQM factions held an important meeting at the Sindh Governor’s House in the presence of Governor Kamran Tessori. The leaders of the MQM factions warmly welcomed each other after putting aside their differences.

They said that they will get united against the injustice of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. They added that urban areas of the province are being neglected in the LG polls.

Read More: MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations

They expressed serious reservations on the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the organisation of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, rejecting the complaints about the ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Governor Tessori assured them of contacting the federal government regarding the political parties’ concerns ahead of the LG polls.

Comments