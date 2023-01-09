MQM-P, PSP, Farooq Sattar agree on ‘one-point agenda’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee heads have agreed on one-point agenda to stage a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office on January 11, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar have agreed on one-point agenda to continue political struggle against the controversial delimitations ahead of Karachi and Hyderabad local government (LG) polls.

Sources said that the heads of the MQM factions held an important meeting at the Sindh Governor’s House in the presence of Governor Kamran Tessori. The leaders of the MQM factions warmly welcomed each other after putting aside their differences.

Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar agreed on attending the MQM-P’s protest outside the ECP office in Karachi on January 11 and legal proceedings against the ‘controversial delimitations’.

They said that they will get united against the injustice of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. They added that urban areas of the province are being neglected in the LG polls.

They expressed serious reservations on the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the organisation of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, rejecting the complaints about the ‘flawed’ delimitations and voter lists.

Governor Tessori assured them of contacting the federal government regarding the political parties’ concerns ahead of the LG polls.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a detailed verdict on local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

As per details, the ECP issued a detailed verdict of eight pages over the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad. The detailed verdict stated that the petition filed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on behalf of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is rejected.

The ECP accepted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and said that LG polls will be held on January 15 on previous voter lists.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, also signed the detailed verdict.

The election commission while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

