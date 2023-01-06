MQM unification plan: Sindh governor meets Afaq Ahmed

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Friday met with Mohajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed at his residence, ARY News reported.

The Sindh governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at MQM-H chief residence.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation, the unification of the MQM factions and other matters pertaining to Urban Sindh.

Read more: Asif Ali Zardari says he wants to see ‘stronger’ MQM

It is pertinent to mention here that efforts were underway for the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions.

Earlier, the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) agreed upon the top sharing position after the merger of both political parties.

According to sources, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the head of MQM-P, while Dr Farooq Sattar would be appointed as the convener.

Similarly, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal will be given the position of deputy convener and Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of the party’s organisational affairs. Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

Comments