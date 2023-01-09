Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori favours immediate LG polls

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has favoured immediate local government (LG) polls in the province and vowed that all mafias will be uprooted in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to journalists today, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that LG polls should be immediately organised to address public issues.

He said that people are now resembling Karachi with the heaps of garbage and ruins. Tessori said that Gate No 4 of the Governor’s House has been functionalised where people will get immediate solutions to their problems.

READ: ECP ORDERS TO HOLD HYDERABAD, KARACHI LG POLLS ON JANUARY 15

He said that Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman is making maximum efforts to improve the metropolis. He thanked people for calling him a friendly governor.

The governor said that Dr Syed Saifur Rehman is performing his tasks responsibly as the Administrator Karachi. He added he is using his powers wherever they are needed.

To a question, Governor Tessori replied that all political parties used to level allegations before the elections, however, LG polls should be immediate held.

READ: ‘MQM IS MY RED LINE’, KAMRAN TESSORI SAYS



Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a detailed verdict on local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

As per details, the ECP issued a detailed verdict of eight pages over the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad. The detailed verdict stated that the petition filed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on behalf of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is rejected.

The ECP accepted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and said that LG polls will be held on January 15 on previous voter lists.

READ: MQM UNIFICATION PLAN: SINDH GOVERNOR MEETS AFAQ AHMED



A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, also signed the detailed verdict.

The election commission while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Comments